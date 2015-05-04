2015 cool car images, specs and reviews


Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG by SR Auto Group



2014 Porsche 911 GT2 by Ok- Chiptuning


Ok-Chiptuning upgrades the Porsche 911. It becomes a powerful vehicle.


2014 Maybach 57S by Night Luxury


Night Luxury tunes the Maybach 57S. Luxury becomes even more luxurious.


2014 Lamborghini Gallardo by Vorsteiner


Vorsteiner creates the Renazzo package for the Lamborghini Gallardo. It is modest but the tuner promises to add more elements.


2014 Shelby Cobra CSX7000


Shelby introduces the Shelby Cobra CSX7000 special edition. It is limited to 50 units.


2014 Honda Vision XS-1 concept at the Delhi Auto Expo


A coupe of days ago, in Japan, Honda carmaker announced exhibition outline for the 12th edition of the Auto Expo


2015 Subaru WRX STI


Subaru introduced the 2015 YM of the WRX STI. It has the most powerful engine in its segment.


2014 Qoros 3 Hatch


Qoros has now revealed the 3 Hatch, the company`s second production model.


2014 BMW M235i


BMW introduced at Detroit the M235i. The coupe looks pretty nice.


2014 Mercedes GLA 45 AMG


Mercedes finally reveals the GLA 45 AMG. NAIAS hosts the great looking vehicle.


2014 Volkswagen Golf VII GTI by BBM Motorsport


BBM Motorsport upgrades the seventh generation Volkswagen. The car gets an explosive power boost.


2015 Chrysler 200S by Mopar


Mopar updates the 2015 Chrysler 200S. The vehicle is showcased at NAIAS.


2014 Radical RXC Turbo


Radical Sportscar have revealed their RXC Turbo.


2014 Audi AllRoad shooting brake concept


Audi shows its shooting brake concept in Detroit. The crossover looks wonderful.


2014 SRT Viper with Stryker Green paint and Grand Touring package


We have now some great news coming from Street and Racing Technology brand called Stryker Green which is in fact


2015 Chevrolet Corvette


There are a lot of people that enjoy the developments Chevrolet comes up with.


2014 Renault Clio Graphite


Renault prepares the Graphite edition of the Clio. It is priced at EUR17,100.


2014 Volkswagen Passat BlueMotion concept


German carmaker Volkswagen has decided to allow us to take a pick on their yet to be revealed Passat BlueMotion.


2014 Jaguar XJ220 by OVERDRIVE


OVERDRIVE upgrades a Jaguar XJ220. It is priced at 400,001 EUR.


2014 McLaren P1 by Special Customs


Special Customs created the Night Glow tuning package for the McLaren P1. The power boost is extraordinary.


2014 Ram 1500 Mossy Oak Edition


Ram releases the Ram 1500 Mossy Oak Edition. It will be showcased at NAIAS.


2014 Volkswagen Polo R WRC


Germans from Volkswagen have big plans for 2014 and apparently they have started strong with a preview of their latest


2014 Scion FR-S and tC


Scion reveals the FR-S and tC. The vehicles come out as limited editions.


2014 Bentley Continental GT Duro by DMC


DMC introduces the Bentley Continental GT Duro in China, too. It keeps the features of the former tuning package.


2015 Mercedes-Benz S600


Mercedes reveals the S600 at NAIAS. The vehicle is the true essence of luxury.

