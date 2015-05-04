2015 cool car images, specs and reviews


Chevrolet Cruze Clean Turbo Diesel



275 35 r19
 
 

2014 Cadillac CTS price


We now have fresh info on the price of the 2014 Cadillac CTS sedan which will arrive in dealerships this


2013 BMW 335i by Schmidt Revolution


Schmidt Revolution is an expert company in matter of alloy wheels. They have set some of their elements on the


2013 Volkswagen Amarok UK Edition


Volkswagen aims to conquer the UK market with its Amarok special edition. The limited edition will consist of 300 models.


2014 Rolls Royce Wraith


Rolls Royce Wraith represents an effortless grace and elegance mixed with the modern and daring. These are the things it


2014 MG MG3 Euro-spec


We now have new details on the Euro-spec MG3 revealed by MG.


2013 Chevrolet Camaro UK price


According to Chevrolet, the new, redesigned Camaro will be available in the UK from a starting price of GBP35.320.


2014 Jaguar XF with new engine


The new 2014 Jaguar XF received an update in terms of engine.


2014 Peugeot RCZ R at the Goodwood Festival of Speed


French carmaker Peugeot will introduce a new model this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.


2013 Skoda Yeti Adventure Edition


Skoda strengthens its position on the UK market by releasing a special edition of the Yeti, destined exclusively for the


2013 Mini Countryman with FCW styling


German manufacturer has announced plans to offer three new John Cooper Works individual styling packages for both the Countryman and


2013 Bentley Continental GT by Vorsteiner


Vorsteiner specialists have released the first details about the upcoming styling program for the Bentley Continental GT and sound to


2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara by Kahn Design


Kahn Design comes up with a new tuning package for the Jeep Wrangler, transforming it from a regular car to


2014 BMW X5 M Sport


Finally the new 2014 BMW X5 M Sport has been spotted on road. Both interior and exterior features are impressive.


2013 Audi R8 by XXX Performance


XXX Performance creates a tuning package for the Audi R8. The output increases to 650 bhp.


2013 Renault Clio GT UK price


According to the French carmaker Renault, their new Clio GT hatchback will have a starting price of GBP17.395.


2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport at Pikes Peak


So that you know, Land Rover has an announcement to make.


2014 Toyota Corolla


US customers can now purchase the new 2014 Toyota Corolla as the Japanese carmaker has revealed it and offered it


2013 Mitsubishi eK Wagon


We now have some fresh details on the new Mitsubishi eK Wagon and also on the new eK Custom.


2013 Audi Q7 Quattro by Kahn Design


Kahn Design creates the Wide Track tuning package for the Audi Q7 Quattro. The principle of the lightweight design governs


2013 Skoda Octavia RS


Third generation of 2013 Octavia RS version is probably one of the best Skoda models that the Mlada Boleslav plant


2013 Volkswagen Passat CC by Folien Center NRW


Folien Center NRW works on the Volkswagen Passat CC. The car receives a great suspension kit and new wheels. Interior


2013 Alfa Romeo 4C Launch Edition


As it turns out, Alfa Romeo plans to stage the dynamic 4C Launch Edition at the event that is about


2013 Pagani Zonda Revolution


We have news coming from Pagani Automobili.


2013 BMW M3 GTS by G-Power


Cutting edge performance has been added to BMW M3 GTS with the updated version of G-POWER SK II.

Car News

Pictures
Skoda Superb Combi official pictures Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
Fiat Aegea revealed Fiat Aegea revealed
Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
Audi Q3 gets off-road look Audi Q3 gets off-road look
One-off VW Golf GTI Performance ready for Worthersee One-off VW Golf GTI Performance ready for Worthersee
Bentley releases pictures with the inside of their first-ever SUV Bentley releases pictures with the inside of their first-ever SUV
BMW 3-Series official pictures BMW 3-Series official pictures
BMW 5-Series envisioned BMW 5-Series envisioned
Peugeot Vision to star in GT6 Peugeot Vision to star in GT6
Ford Shelby GT350 detailed in pictures Ford Shelby GT350 detailed in pictures
Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Concept rendered as a wagon Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Concept rendered as a wagon
Skoda Snowman prepared for debut Skoda Snowman prepared for debut
Chevrolet Volt priced Chevrolet Volt priced
Toyota Hilux prepared for debut Toyota Hilux prepared for debut
Mercedes GL550 review Mercedes GL550


Home



ACAc SchnitzerAcura
AezAlfa-RomeoAlpina
AnterosArdenAriel
ArtegaASCAscari
Asia motorsAston MartinAudi
AustinAutobianchiBeck
BentleyBertoneBMW
BrabusBrecklandBugatti
BuickCadillacCallaway
CaparoCarverCaterham
CAVChevroletChrysler
CitroenClimaxConnaught
CorvetteCorviniCourreges
DaciaDaewooDaihatsu
DaimlerDatsunDeco
DeTomasoDodgeDonkervoort
EDAGElfinFactory 5 Racing
FarbioFerrariFiat
FiskerFooseFord
FreestreamGMGMC
GumpertHoldenHonda
Huet BrothersHulmeHummer
HyundaiI2B ConceptIconic Motors
ImperiaInfinitiInovo
ItalDesignJaguarJeep
JMCKIAKoenigsegg
KTMLadaLamborghini
LanciaLand RoverLexus
LightningLincolnLocus
Loder1899LoremoLotec
LotusMansoryMarcos
MaseratiMaybachMazda
MazelMcLarenMercedes
MercuryMGMiles EV
MiniMitsubishiMitsuoka
MorganNelsonRacingNissan
NobleOldsmobileOpel
PaganiPanozPaulin
PeugeotPGOPlymouth
PontiacPorscheProdrive
RadicalRenaultRinspeed
Rolls RoyceRoverRusso-Baltique
SaabSaleenSaturn
ScionSeatShelby
SkodaSmartSpyker
SsangYongSubaruSuzuki
Tata MotorsTeslaToyota
TrabantTVRVauxhall
VenturiVolkswagenVolvo
WiesmannYesZap
9ffAbarthABT
ArtAuto UnionBrilliance
CarlssonCobraEdo Competition
G-PowerGeigerCars.deGemballa
H&RHamannHartge
Heico SportivHennesseyHofele Design
Inden DesignJDMJE Design
KichererLorinserLumma Design
Mcchip-DKRMTMNovitec
O CT TuningPininfarinaProject Kahn
RDX RaceDesignRenntechRoush Technologies
RUFSenner TuningspeedART
SportecSportecStartech
Switzer PerformanceTechArtTrucks-Pickups
TuningUltimaVorsteiner
WheelsAndMore
Beijing Auto ShowChicago Auto ShowDetroit Auto Show
Essen Motor ShowFrankfurt Motor ShowGeneva Motor Show
Los Angeles Auto ShowNAIASNew York Auto Show
Paris Motor ShowSEMATokyo Motor Show