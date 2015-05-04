2015 cool car images, specs and reviews


Honda Fit EV



275 35 r19
 
 

2012 LoveFab NSX with HRE wheels for Pikes Peak


At the 90th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb that will take place next month on the 12th >, a LoveFab


2013 Ford Mustang GT Coupe


American carmaker Ford had developed a new edition of the 2013 Ford Mustang GT Coupe, the Red Tails edition. The


2013 Smart by BRABUS


Ever since 2002 Smart and tuning specialists BRABUS have gathered forces and became a joint company. At the beginning of


2012 Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake


German carmaker Mercedes-Benz developed another innovative luxury vehicle, the CLS Shooting Brake and offered several new highlights. When it comes


2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS with 1LE Performance Package


American carmaker Chevrolet developed a new package to improve the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS. The model received the 1LE Performance


2012 Ford C-MAX Energi


American carmaker Ford is trying to develop a new strategy in terms of plug-in hybrids. Now, the specialists revealed more


2012 Nissan Rogue


Apparently the Japanese carmaker Nissan will start building the next-generation Rogue crossover at the Smyrna, Tennessee facility. As this seems


2012 W Motors Hyper-Sport


Everyone knows that in the Middle-East, supercars feel like home. In Dubai, for example, fast and rare cars have found


2012 Ariel Atom race series


Ariel Motor Company joined forces with Atomic Race Management with a very easy purpose: to create an eight-race Ariel Atom


2012 Peugeot RCZ Onyx


The European customer can be happy to know that Peugeot is offering its RCZ in all countries on the continent,


2012 Lamborghini Aventador Carbonado by Mansory


This year in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, the Italian carmaker Lamborghini revealed a tuning package for the Aventador


2012 Fiat Strada Lumberjack


The German customers are in luck as there is a new version of the Fiat Strada pickup truck available. We


2013 Honda CR-V


Carmaker Honda revealed a new model for the European customers, the CR-V. The specialists say this car will be the


2012 Audi Q3 by ABT Sportsline


German carmaker Audi received a tuning package for its Q3 model from ABT Sportsline tuners. This model is actually the


2012 Rimac Concept One Electric


The ones interest in how a $1 million electric supercar from a Croatian carmaker startup looks like, now have the


2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque by Hamann


German tuning company Hamann Motorsport is very well known for the incredible job it does with BMW models. Now, time


2013 Nissan Note


Time has come for the Japanese carmaker Nissan to present more details on its new achievement, the 2013 Note compact


2012 Aspid GT-21


We now have the first images of the Aspid GT-21 Invictus sports car. This incredible project will manage to create


2013 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport


Mitsubishi specialists have revealed their 2013 model to the North American customers. To be more precise, we are talking about


2012 Lexus LF-LC Coupe


Japanese carmaker Lexus wanted to send the incredible LF-LC concept to production and reveal it during the Detroit Motor Show


2012 BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe by AC Schnitzer


Time has come for the German tuners from AC Schnitzer to present their program developed for the BMW 6-Series Gran


2012 Lamborghini Urus


Italian carmaker Lamborghini did not make an official announcement regarding their new Urus Crossover SUV being ready for production, but


2013 Jaguar XJ sedan


It seems that Jaguar is preparing new engines for its North American clients. Apparently there is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder


2013 Seat Leon


Seat carmaker revealed the 3rd generation of the Leon. The official debut will take place in September at the Paris

Car News

Pictures
Skoda Superb Combi official pictures Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
Fiat Aegea revealed Fiat Aegea revealed
Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
Audi Q3 gets off-road look Audi Q3 gets off-road look
One-off VW Golf GTI Performance ready for Worthersee One-off VW Golf GTI Performance ready for Worthersee
Bentley releases pictures with the inside of their first-ever SUV Bentley releases pictures with the inside of their first-ever SUV
BMW 3-Series official pictures BMW 3-Series official pictures
BMW 5-Series envisioned BMW 5-Series envisioned
Peugeot Vision to star in GT6 Peugeot Vision to star in GT6
Ford Shelby GT350 detailed in pictures Ford Shelby GT350 detailed in pictures
Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Concept rendered as a wagon Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Concept rendered as a wagon
Skoda Snowman prepared for debut Skoda Snowman prepared for debut
Chevrolet Volt priced Chevrolet Volt priced
Toyota Hilux prepared for debut Toyota Hilux prepared for debut
BMW X5 Individual review BMW X5 Individual


Home



ACAc SchnitzerAcura
AezAlfa-RomeoAlpina
AnterosArdenAriel
ArtegaASCAscari
Asia motorsAston MartinAudi
AustinAutobianchiBeck
BentleyBertoneBMW
BrabusBrecklandBugatti
BuickCadillacCallaway
CaparoCarverCaterham
CAVChevroletChrysler
CitroenClimaxConnaught
CorvetteCorviniCourreges
DaciaDaewooDaihatsu
DaimlerDatsunDeco
DeTomasoDodgeDonkervoort
EDAGElfinFactory 5 Racing
FarbioFerrariFiat
FiskerFooseFord
FreestreamGMGMC
GumpertHoldenHonda
Huet BrothersHulmeHummer
HyundaiI2B ConceptIconic Motors
ImperiaInfinitiInovo
ItalDesignJaguarJeep
JMCKIAKoenigsegg
KTMLadaLamborghini
LanciaLand RoverLexus
LightningLincolnLocus
Loder1899LoremoLotec
LotusMansoryMarcos
MaseratiMaybachMazda
MazelMcLarenMercedes
MercuryMGMiles EV
MiniMitsubishiMitsuoka
MorganNelsonRacingNissan
NobleOldsmobileOpel
PaganiPanozPaulin
PeugeotPGOPlymouth
PontiacPorscheProdrive
RadicalRenaultRinspeed
Rolls RoyceRoverRusso-Baltique
SaabSaleenSaturn
ScionSeatShelby
SkodaSmartSpyker
SsangYongSubaruSuzuki
Tata MotorsTeslaToyota
TrabantTVRVauxhall
VenturiVolkswagenVolvo
WiesmannYesZap
9ffAbarthABT
ArtAuto UnionBrilliance
CarlssonCobraEdo Competition
G-PowerGeigerCars.deGemballa
H&RHamannHartge
Heico SportivHennesseyHofele Design
Inden DesignJDMJE Design
KichererLorinserLumma Design
Mcchip-DKRMTMNovitec
O CT TuningPininfarinaProject Kahn
RDX RaceDesignRenntechRoush Technologies
RUFSenner TuningspeedART
SportecSportecStartech
Switzer PerformanceTechArtTrucks-Pickups
TuningUltimaVorsteiner
WheelsAndMore
Beijing Auto ShowChicago Auto ShowDetroit Auto Show
Essen Motor ShowFrankfurt Motor ShowGeneva Motor Show
Los Angeles Auto ShowNAIASNew York Auto Show
Paris Motor ShowSEMATokyo Motor Show