The new Renault DeZir Concept features massive 21 inch wheels and a zero-emissions electric drivetrain. Its powered by an electric motor
The DS3 R3 is powered by a four-cylinder 1.6-liter THP engine improved with racing parts mated to a six speed
2011 Steeda Ford Mustang 5.0 Tuning Package
The tuners from Steeda Autosports added to the Mustang a new hood and rear wing for better aerodynamics, a set
2010 724hp BMW X6 M by Alsa Engineering
ALSA Automotive Engineering upgraded the X6s power from 555 PS (408 kW / 547 bhp) up to 724 PS. The
2010 Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealers Edition with 268 PS by Pogea Racing
Pogea Racing added to the Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealers Edition larger stainless steel exhaust system, modified downpipe, and a new
2010 4.2 FSI V8 engine Audi R8 Spyder
The new Audi R8 Spyder 4.2 FSI quattro is powered by the same 4.2L FSI V8 making 430-hp with a
2010 Gordon Murray`s T.25 City Car prototype
Measuring only 1.3 meters in width, the T.25s size allows 3 cars to be parked in one parallel parking space. The
2010 BMW M5 Hans Nowack Edition
Nowack Motors has unveiled a specially modified M5. The N635S 5.8 Hans Nowack Edition features two bespoke intake air collectors
2010 SEAT Ibiza Good Stuff special edition campaign with Shakira
The new Ibiza Good Stuff, available in 5dr and sporty SC bodystyles, features 16-inch Sonda alloy wheels and dark tinted
Stylish and technologically advanced, the new Ford Mondeo features a redesigned exterior, including new grilles plus an enhanced bonnet profile.
2011 Aston Martin DB9 mild facelift
The facelifted 2011 DB9 boasts a new front bumper, a bright finish grille, a revised lower air intake, new headlights,
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Red Rock Edition
The 2010 New Beetle Red Rock Edition production will be limited to only 750 units, painted in a unique, two-toned
2010 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 and 800 based on Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 6.2
Both Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo and VelociRaptor 800 Twin Turbo trucks use a 6.2-liter V8 engine, but with a
The 2011 Ford Mustang comes with an all-aluminum 3.7-liter dual-overhead-cam (DOHC) V-6 engine, which delivers 31 mpg and 305 horsepower.
The 2011 Honda CR-Z sport hybrid will be priced from $19,200 and will be fitted with an AM/FM/CD/USB audio system,
2010 900 hp Ethanol Nissan GTR by Switzer Performance
The Switzer GT-R E900 uses ethanol in place of petrol, allowing the engineers to boost performance to 900 horsepower, instead
2010 Ford Focus RS Le Mans Editions
Five Focus RS will be shown at the Le Mans 24 Hours, available in five color schemes: black with silver
Three exclusive designer MINIs created by Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein, Diane von Furstenberg and Kenneth Cole will be shown
Starting at $17,495, the Subaru Impreza 2.5i comes with a 2.5-liter SOHC horizontally-opposed boxer engine with i-Active Valve Lift System,
2010 Caterham Seven Lambretta Special Edition
Lambretta Clothing dressed the car in red, white and blue colors, which continued inside with the same color theme. The 2010
2010 Porsche 911 GT3 RSR at Le Mans
The Porsche 911 GT3 RSR won the GT2 class of the Le Mans 24 hour race. This came after its
2010 DeltaWing IndyCar Concept
With a futuristic design, the 2012 DeltaWing IndyCar concept is designed to minimize aerodynamic disturbances. The ultra-skinny front track saves
2010 BMW M3 Frozen Gray Coupe Special Edition
The 2011 Frozen Gray M3 Coupe will be powered a 4.0-liter engine M V8, delivering 414-horsepower and comes equipped with
2010 Lotus Elise and Exige RGB Special Editions
The Elise SC RGB Special Edition is powered by a supercharged 1.8 litre engine, delivering 217 hp (220 ps) and
|
Car News
|
Pictures
|Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
|BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
|Fiat Aegea revealed
|Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
|Audi Q3 gets off-road look
|One-off VW Golf GTI Performance ready for Worthersee
|Bentley releases pictures with the inside of their first-ever SUV
|BMW 3-Series official pictures
|BMW 5-Series envisioned
|Peugeot Vision to star in GT6
|Ford Shelby GT350 detailed in pictures
|Volkswagen C Coupe GTE Concept rendered as a wagon
|Skoda Snowman prepared for debut
|Chevrolet Volt priced
|Toyota Hilux prepared for debut
|Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Waterspeed Collection review
|AC
|Ac Schnitzer
|Acura
|Aez
|Alfa-Romeo
|Alpina
|Anteros
|Arden
|Ariel
|Artega
|ASC
|Ascari
|Asia motors
|Aston Martin
|Audi
|Austin
|Autobianchi
|Beck
|Bentley
|Bertone
|BMW
|Brabus
|Breckland
|Bugatti
|Buick
|Cadillac
|Callaway
|Caparo
|Carver
|Caterham
|CAV
|Chevrolet
|Chrysler
|Citroen
|Climax
|Connaught
|Corvette
|Corvini
|Courreges
|Dacia
|Daewoo
|Daihatsu
|Daimler
|Datsun
|Deco
|DeTomaso
|Dodge
|Donkervoort
|EDAG
|Elfin
|Factory 5 Racing
|Farbio
|Ferrari
|Fiat
|Fisker
|Foose
|Ford
|Freestream
|GM
|GMC
|Gumpert
|Holden
|Honda
|Huet Brothers
|Hulme
|Hummer
|Hyundai
|I2B Concept
|Iconic Motors
|Imperia
|Infiniti
|Inovo
|ItalDesign
|Jaguar
|Jeep
|JMC
|KIA
|Koenigsegg
|KTM
|Lada
|Lamborghini
|Lancia
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Lightning
|Lincoln
|Locus
|Loder1899
|Loremo
|Lotec
|Lotus
|Mansory
|Marcos
|Maserati
|Maybach
|Mazda
|Mazel
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|Mercury
|MG
|Miles EV
|Mini
|Mitsubishi
|Mitsuoka
|Morgan
|NelsonRacing
|Nissan
|Noble
|Oldsmobile
|Opel
|Pagani
|Panoz
|Paulin
|Peugeot
|PGO
|Plymouth
|Pontiac
|Porsche
|Prodrive
|Radical
|Renault
|Rinspeed
|Rolls Royce
|Rover
|Russo-Baltique
|Saab
|Saleen
|Saturn
|Scion
|Seat
|Shelby
|Skoda
|Smart
|Spyker
|SsangYong
|Subaru
|Suzuki
|Tata Motors
|Tesla
|Toyota
|Trabant
|TVR
|Vauxhall
|Venturi
|Volkswagen
|Volvo
|Wiesmann
|Yes
|Zap
|9ff
|Abarth
|ABT
|Art
|Auto Union
|Brilliance
|Carlsson
|Cobra
|Edo Competition
|G-Power
|GeigerCars.de
|Gemballa
|H&R
|Hamann
|Hartge
|Heico Sportiv
|Hennessey
|Hofele Design
|Inden Design
|JDM
|JE Design
|Kicherer
|Lorinser
|Lumma Design
|Mcchip-DKR
|MTM
|Novitec
|O CT Tuning
|Pininfarina
|Project Kahn
|RDX RaceDesign
|Renntech
|Roush Technologies
|RUF
|Senner Tuning
|speedART
|Sportec
|Sportec
|Startech
|Switzer Performance
|TechArt
|Trucks-Pickups
|Tuning
|Ultima
|Vorsteiner
|WheelsAndMore