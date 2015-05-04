2015 cool car images, specs and reviews


2015 Hyundai Azera facelift


Hyundai does a facelift on the Azera. The sedan has a lot of last generation technology.


2014 Porsche Cayman S by Porsche Exclusive


Porsche Exclusive upgrades the Porsche Cayman S. The vehicle receives new elements.


2014 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Business Edition


Alfa Romeo Giulietta dedicated to U.K. clients as a Business Edition.


2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon by VATH


VATH upgrades the Mercedes E63 AMG. The wagon is faster than ever.


2014 Tata Super Nano by JA Motorsport


JA Motorsport takes up a big challenge. They upgrade the Tata Super Nano.


2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S-Model Estate by VATH


VATH upgrades the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S-Model Estate. The wagon receives a huge power boost.


2014 Lamborghini Gallardo FL2 GTE3 Extenso by Reiter


Reiter creates another spectacular vehicle. It is the Lamborghini Gallardo FL2 GTE3 Extenso.


2014 Porsche 911 Targa by TechArt


TechArt upgrades the Porsche 911 Targa. The vehicle receives a new body kit.


2014 Audi A5 Sportback Sportline Package by Wald International


Wald International has just finished the Sportline package that works for the Audi A5 Sportback. There are a lot of


2014 Jaguar XJ220 by Vilner


Vilner upgrades the Jaguar XJ220. The inside of the car is refreshed.


2014 BMW X6 M Performance Package


BMW offers some M Performance Parts for the X6. The crossover becomes faster.


2014 Porsche 911 Turbo by TopCar


TopCar upgrades the Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S. New body elements and a power boost are available.


2014 Toyota RAV4 Edition S


Toyota releases a special edition of the RAV4. It comes with a lot of new features.


2014 Honda Grace Hybrid


Honda introduces Honda Grace. The hybrid car is very efficient.


2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith by Novitec


Novitec tunes the Rolls-Royce Wraith. They have a complex tuning program.


2015 Audi TT by ABT Sportsline


ABT Sportsline upgrades the Audi TT. The coupe gets new elements and a power boost.


2014 McLaren P1 Volcano Red by MSO


MSO offers once again a customizing program for the McLaren P1. The vehicle gets new body paint.


2015 Cadillac ELR


Are you ready for some gossip? Cadillac promised to show up at the Los Angeles Motor Show with the new


2014 Range Rover Sport by Larte Design


Larte Design makes the final touches for their tuning program for the Range Rover Sport. The program will be presented


2014 Volkswagen Polo GTI


Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift will enter sales in February.


2015 Ford Ranger


Ford Asia Pacific introduces the 2015 Ford Ranger. The vehicle is based on the Everest.


2014 Pagani Zonda 760RSJX


Pagani introduced another last Zonda. It looks wonderful.


2014 Rolls Royce Ghost Series II by Mansory


Mansory offers a new bodykit for Rolls Royce Ghost Series II. A power boost is also available.


2014 Seat Leon Cupra by JE Design


JE Design upgrades the Seat Leon Cupra. A widebody kit and an engine update are available.

