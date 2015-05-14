Audi seems to have prepared a lot for the Worthersee event. They are exhibiting plenty of their vehicles there. Among them we also find the Audi A3, equipped with the Style package provided by Audi Genuine Accessories.
The styling package offers the Audi A3 a more aggressive look. It consists of front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts, a rear diffuser and a trunk-mounted spoiler. The elements are available in brilliant black but they can be painted with another color that should match the color of the car, upon request, of course.
The Audi A3 has also received carbon fiber mirror caps and LED lights which project the quattro logo on the ground when the front doors are opened. All the new elements provided by Audi Genuine Accessories definitely offer a refreshing look of the sedan.
|
