Audi is considered by many to be a top brand, well-known in the entire world. And Asia is no exception, despite the fact that the auto field is quite developed and competitive there. However, Audi surprises the fans in Japan with a new edition, the Audi A8 L Chauffeur.

The limited edition of the Audi A8 L Chauffeur is based on the long wheelbase version of the A8 facelift. And by limited we mean that there will be only five models manufactured. The vehicle features a set of 20-inch alloy wheels with an Audi Sport 10Y spoke design. The major modifications have been made inside the cabin where we can notice a Marble Gray theme and adjustable reading light as well as a bar compartment and cool box placed between the two individual rear seats.

The Audi A8 L Chauffeur is powered by a V8 4.0 TFSI engine that outputs 435 PS (320 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque sent to a quattro all-wheel drive system via a tiptronic transmission. The special edition doesn’t cost a lot more than the standard vehicle. The pricing begins at ¥16,280,000 ($132,747).