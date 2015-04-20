Sometimes people just aren’t happy with what they’ve got. And in the auto field the job of offering more happiness for the owners of regular vehicles, is held by the tuning companies. Now it’s the case of Audi RS5 Cabriolet owners who wish to offer more personality to their standard €89,900 RS5 Cabrio. Audi Exclusive provides a set of new elements to get them out of the ordinary.

First of all, the Audi RS5 Cabriolet receives a Ruby Black metallic paint. It also gets a set of five-spoke 20-inch aluminum cast wheels featuring a rotor design and red accents and has also received satin side mirror caps along with an RS sports exhaust system. Besides these, the interior also benefits of a few customizing goodies.

The Audi RS5 Cabriolet is equipped with S sports seats wrapped around in two-tone black and red leather and Alcantara. The flat-bottomed steering wheel receives an Alcantara chili red lower section and the floor mats have a Crimson look and leather trimming. Of course carbon fiber accents can’t miss from the picture and we find them on the front area of the center tunnel. And just a reminder, the spectacular vehicle is powered by a normally aspirated V8 4.2-liter engine outputting 450 PS (331 kW) and 430 Nm of torque, which enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in 4.9 seconds and a 155 mph (250 km/h) maximum speed or 174 mph (280 km/h) if necessary.