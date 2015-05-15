Tuning programs for BMW branded vehicles are very common and this is why it is very difficult to come up with something spectacular. However, there are a few tuning companies that do great in tuning BMWs. And one of these is G-Power. The tuner has just introduced an impressive tuning program for the BMW M6. Why impressive? Because the upgraded vehicle matches the horsepower output of the Bugatti Veyron.

G-Power managed to increase the power of BMW M6 5.0-liter V10 engine by 494 PS (363 kW) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft), reaching a total of 1,001 PS (736 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 900 Nm (665 lb-ft) at 6,000 rpm. The extra power was possible thanks to a twin supercharger system and a titanium exhaust system. With these spectacular figures, the M6 Coupe now sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and reaches 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill in just 9 seconds while the 0-186 mph (0-300 km/h) sprint takes 21.5 seconds before topping out at more than 230 mph (370 km/h).

The BMW M6 by G-Power also received ceramic brakes with 400mm discs standing behind the tuner's 21-inch HURRICANE RR forged alloy wheels. A coilover suspension equipped with a Nürburgring setup is also available and there's also a bespoke interior cabin with an LED light bar, Alcantara-covered surfaces, ultra-light race-style seats with carbon fiber backs along with a new speedometer that can go up to 400 km/h. The M6 is more powerful than ever.