The German tuner Vision of Speed (VOS) seems to have another vision of the Lamborghini Huracan. They were not pleased with the stock model so they created a tuning program. This is based on the entry-level Huracan which receives a lot of goodies.
The Lamborghini Huracan can be equipped with plenty of carbon fiber elements such as a spoiler lip priced at €1,590, some side mirror caps that cost €1,290. For some additional €1,390 the customer can get carbon door handle facings as well as door sill panels for €749. Even the fuel cap can receive the same treatment for €490. A rear wing is also available with €7,900. Other goodies are a carbon rear diffuser (€2,990), VOS exhaust system (€6,900), BMC sports air filter (€355) and an Akrapovic exhaust (€8,900).
VOS placed inside the cabin of the Lamborghini Huracan a steering wheel covered in carbon priced at €1,290 and new gearshift paddles costing an extra €2,390. The same lightweight material can be used on the instrument cluster for some other €1,390 while carbon air inlets are possible for €1,890. Even the center console can be wrapped around in carbon fiber and the set price for this is €575 for the upper frame and €1,290 for the side frames. This is all for now about the tuning package offered by VOS. However, it will receive some extra elements later this year.
