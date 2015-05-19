2015 Lamborghini Huracan by VOS review and pictures

Posted on Tuesday, 19 May 2015 , 16:05:39 byVeronica

Filed under LamborghiniEuropeanTuningSupercars

Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

The German tuner Vision of Speed (VOS) seems to have another vision of the Lamborghini Huracan. They were not pleased with the stock model so they created a tuning program. This is based on the entry-level Huracan which receives a lot of goodies.


The Lamborghini Huracan can be equipped with plenty of carbon fiber elements such as a spoiler lip priced at €1,590, some side mirror caps that cost €1,290. For some additional €1,390 the customer can get carbon door handle facings as well as door sill panels for €749. Even the fuel cap can receive the same treatment for €490. A rear wing is also available with €7,900. Other goodies are a carbon rear diffuser (€2,990), VOS exhaust system (€6,900), BMC sports air filter (€355) and an Akrapovic exhaust (€8,900).


VOS placed inside the cabin of the Lamborghini Huracan a steering wheel covered in carbon priced at €1,290 and new gearshift paddles costing an extra €2,390. The same lightweight material can be used on the instrument cluster for some other €1,390 while carbon air inlets are possible for €1,890. Even the center console can be wrapped around in carbon fiber and the set price for this is €575 for the upper frame and €1,290 for the side frames. This is all for now about the tuning package offered by VOS. However, it will receive some extra elements later this year.


Related

Car specs
Lamborghini Huracan Affari by DMC
Lamborghini Huracan by VOS
Lamborghini Huracan by Mansory
Lamborghini Huracan Nero by Vorsteiner
Lamborghini Huracan Affari by DMC
Lamborghini Huracan by Duke Dynamics
Lamborghini LP850-4 Huracan Lucifero by Wheelsandmore
Lamborghini Aventador by Ad Personam
Lamborghini Gallardo Nera
Lamborghini Aventador SV
Latest Cars & News
2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review Audi A8 L Chauffeur
2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review McLaren P1 by MSO
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe
2015 Renault KWID review Renault KWID
2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance
Skoda Superb Combi official pictures Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
Fiat Aegea revealed Fiat Aegea revealed
Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
Audi Q3 gets off-road look Audi Q3 gets off-road look
Home Lamborghini news / 2015 Lamborghini carsLamborghini autocenterLamborghini Huracan by VOS wallpaper
Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1067

 Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1056
Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1067

 Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1067
Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1067

 Lamborghini Huracan by VOS

1600x1067