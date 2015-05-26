2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review and pictures

Posted on Tuesday, 26 May 2015

Filed under McLarenEuropeanTuningSupercars

McLaren P1 by MSO

McLaren Special Operations is, as the name clearly suggests, the official tuner of the McLaren brand. The latest project they have just finished, is tuning the McLaren P1 hybrid supercar. This is specially designed for David Kyte.


McLaren Special Operations chose for their upgraded McLaren P1 a glossy blue exterior paint scheme matched with glossy black wheels and red accents on the front splitter, hood air extractor surrounds, side skirts, door surrounds and on the rear diffuser. The same theme is carried over to the brake calipers that also come with a red finish.


Once you get inside the McLaren P1 you will definitely see the carbon fiber side sills with "McLaren Special Operations" badging, a light blue center console, Alcantara-wrapped seats and an extensive presence of carbon fiber which is needed to maintain the weight down to just 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs) despite the fact it is equipped with a complex hybrid setup.

