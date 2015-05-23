2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review and pictures

Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe

Mansory is quite a well-known name in the tuning field, and not exactly because of the refinement of its projects. Many of the tuning packages they have designed got at least one strange element. Now they decided to keep it safe with their latest tuning kit that works for the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe.


Mansory created an aftermarket tuning program for the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe, with all the elements being manufactured from carbon fiber. The specialist have also equipped the car with new alloy wheels and an updated inside. Tuning the looks of the coupe was not their main goal, being more focused on upgrading the engine.


The engine powering the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe is a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 unit which in its standard form develops 585 PS (430 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). And we have to offer all credits to the Mansory team as they have managed to increase the figures to no less than 900 PS (662 kW) at 5,700 rpm and a maximum torque of 1,300 Nm (960 lb-ft) between 1,600 rpm and 5,700 rpm.


Once Mansory does the entire upgrade, the coupe will run the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.3 seconds (0.6s faster than standard 4MATIC version) before reaching an electronically-limited speed of 186 mph (300 km/h) whereas the standard version does only 155 mph (250 km/h). Everything is possible by installing custom connecting rods, crankshaft, turbochargers, pipe fan manifolds and suction and compressor system and replacing a few other standard elements. Finally we can say that we have a great tuning package coming from Mansory.


