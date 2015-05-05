Prior Design is one of the most famous tuners on the auto market. It has not once surprised the auto fans with interesting and courageous projects. And the latest of these projects has just been revealed. It is based on the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. It is in fact a widebody kit that adds some fresh elements to the roadster.
The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG receives the aero-kit, called PD900GTWB. The kit consists of new front and rear bumpers, side skirts and front fenders that widen it further, rear wideners, new hood and rear trunk spoiler. The widebody aero-kit is manufactured from fiberglass-duraflex, but it can also be made of carbon fiber if the client wishes.
Prior Designs adds some new three-part forged Rotiform SNA alloys sized 9x20" and 11x21" at the front and rear, respectively. The Dunlop SU 5P rubbers covering them come in the size of 245/30 ZR20 and 305/25ZR21. The Mercedes SLS AMG also received a new KW ssuspension that brings the vehicle closer to ground by 35mm. A new exhaust system is also available. Making it even more interesting, the tuner made some modifications on the engine, too. The V8 engine now generates 30 PS and 40 Nm. This is a complete package and the vehicle looks fantastic.
|
Related
|
Car specs
|Mercedes-Benz CLS by Prior Design
|Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG by Prior Design
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class by Prior Design
|Mercedes SL500 R230 customized by Famous Parts
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class by Prior Design
|Mercedes SL-Class R230 widebody by Prior Design
|Mercedes-Benz CLS by Fostla
|Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG by A.R.T
|Mercedes E-Class Coupe PD850 Black Edition by Prior Design
|Mercedes-Benz CL500 by Famous Parts
|Latest
|Cars & News
|2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review
|2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review
|2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review
|2015 Renault KWID review
|2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review
|Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
|BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
|Fiat Aegea revealed
|Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
|Audi Q3 gets off-road look