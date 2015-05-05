2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG by Prior Design review and pictures

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG by Prior Design

Prior Design is one of the most famous tuners on the auto market. It has not once surprised the auto fans with interesting and courageous projects. And the latest of these projects has just been revealed. It is based on the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. It is in fact a widebody kit that adds some fresh elements to the roadster.


The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG receives the aero-kit, called PD900GTWB. The kit consists of new front and rear bumpers, side skirts and front fenders that widen it further, rear wideners, new hood and rear trunk spoiler. The widebody aero-kit is manufactured from fiberglass-duraflex, but it can also be made of carbon fiber if the client wishes.


Prior Designs adds some new three-part forged Rotiform SNA alloys sized 9x20" and 11x21" at the front and rear, respectively. The Dunlop SU 5P rubbers covering them come in the size of 245/30 ZR20 and 305/25ZR21. The Mercedes SLS AMG also received a new KW ssuspension that brings the vehicle closer to ground by 35mm. A new exhaust system is also available. Making it even more interesting, the tuner made some modifications on the engine, too. The V8 engine now generates 30 PS and 40 Nm. This is a complete package and the vehicle looks fantastic.


