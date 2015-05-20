2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review and pictures

Posted on Wednesday, 20 May 2015 , 14:05:06 byVeronica

300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance

The tuning field is one that usually surprises auto lovers. And German cars seem to be among the favourites of the tuning companies. This time it’s the MINI John Cooper Works’ turn to be set under the magnifier of Krumm-Performance.


The specialists at Krumm- Performance focused on upgrading the engine. They have equipped the car with an updated turbocharger, racing intercooler, custom intake and an Akrapovic downpipe. All of these have increased output to 300 PS (213 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The power kit is priced at €4,999 and the engine is linked to an upgraded gearbox that has a Drexler limited-slip differential (€2,150) and a Sachs racing clutch (€1,620).


As the engine has been upgraded and it’s more powerful, it definitely needs an improved braking system. The MINI receives AP-Racing brakes with four-piston calipers and 330x32 mm floating wave brake discs that cost €3,300 a set. A KW Clubsport suspension kit is also available, being priced at €2,550 and a set of ATS-GTR 17-inch wheels wrapped in 215/45 R17 Dunlop Direzza 03G rubbers.


Besides all the engine upgrades and the ones deriving from it, the tuner has also placed some other equipment on the MINI JCW. We can name a bespoke rear diffuser priced at €600, body wrap and some interior fresh elements such as Recaro seats, OMP Ultraleggero steering wheel and a Wiechers Clubsport rollover bar.


