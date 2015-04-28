We’ve got all kinds of tuning companies... experts or apprentices, they all want to offer something spectacular. Well, Japanese are not quite famous in the tuning segment. However, one of the busiest companies is Liberty Walk. And they have just created a tuning project for the previous generation MINI Cooper.
As a matter of fact, the tuning program is a body work applied to the MINI. Liberty Walk has equipped the small hatchback with a few new elements such as an aggressive front and rear bumpers with new diffusers, side skirts, wide fenders and a new tailgate wing. This aerodynamic package changes the looks of the vehicle.
Liberty Walk’s MINI Cooper project has different price tags. The cheapest one is the plastic kit that costs 6,100 USD (5,630 EUR). The most expensive version is the one made from carbon fiber costing 7,500 USD (6,920 EUR). The client can also choose to buy separately the parts of the tuning kit.
