Opel Adam is no ordinary vehicle. We can’t find it at every step we take. However, it surely has its fans and they will be very happy to find out that the German manufacturer has just revealed at the International Amsterdam Motor Show the Opel Adam Rocks S version.

The Opel Adam Rocks S version is the sportier version of the regular Rocks. The small vehicle is equipped with a larger rear spoiler, an improved steering system and a sport-tuned suspension which brings the car closer to ground by 15mm. The model also has beefier brakes and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) which can be turned off entirely.

The Opel Adam Rocks S is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter petrol engine that outputs 150 PS (110 kW) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque. This works linked to a six-speed manual transmission which allows the hatch to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds, before reaching a maximum speed of 210 km/h (130 mph). While those figures don't seem too spectacular, the small vehicle returns 5.9 L/100km (39.8 mpg US / 47.8 mpg UK) and has CO2 emissions of 139 g/km. Take a look at the S version of the Rocks and see if it rocks your world.