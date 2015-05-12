The French Open, often referred to as Roland Garros is one of the major tennis tournaments. Every year it is scheduled over two weeks between late May and early June at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. And since the start of the tournament quickly approaches, why not take advantage of it? Or at least that’s what the Peugeot officials thought. A new Peugeot 108 Roland Garros special edition is announced.

The Peugeot 108 Roland Garros edition has as a basis the Allure trim level. The small vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter PureTech engine outputting 82 PS that emits 99g/km of CO2. It will be available with two paint finishes, solid Diamond White and Raven Black metallic, with Roland Garros branding and orange colored door mirrors. The available options include an automatic air conditioning system and a set of 15-inch Thorren alloy wheels with orange center caps.

The Peugeot 108 Roland Garros special edition also has some distinctive features on the inside. It features Grey Rayura cloth with orange trim, Porcelain ambience and Roland Garros branded carpet mats. The starting price for the small vehicle is 12,495 GBP for the U.K. market.