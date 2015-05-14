2015 Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production review and pictures

Posted on Thursday, 14 May 2015 , 12:05:55 byDan

Filed under PorscheEuropeanGermanTuningSupercars

Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production

Porsche has made a name from manufacturing spectacular vehicles. Not only a great number of fans are keen on Porsche branded cars, but tuning companies are, too. Prototype production is the last tuning company that has set eyes on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.


The first and most spectacular thing Prototype Production did was to upgrade the engine of the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The six-cylinder 3.8-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine has been upgraded to output 604 PS (444 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque, and this is definitely a significant increase compared to the standard 911 Turbo S which generates 560 PS (412 kW) and 700 Nm (750 Nm with overboost).


The Porsche 911 Turbo S also gets a set of NEMESIS Limited Edition 50 alloys, sized 21 inches and shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport 245/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear rubbers. A custom stainless steel exhaust system with two valves and 200 cells sports cats is also available. Prototype Production also used several matte carbon accents to make the cabin more inspiring.


Related

Car specs
Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production
Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S by Maxi-Tuner
Porsche 911 Turbo by Porsche Exclusive
Porsche 911 Turbo S by mcchip-dkr
Porsche 911 Turbo by PP-Performance
Porsche 911 Turbo by TopCar
Porsche 991 GT3 RSR prototype
Porsche Macan Turbo by Porsche Exclusive
Porsche 911 Turbo by Porsche Exclusive
Porsche 911 Turbo S GB Edition by Porsche Exclusive
Latest Cars & News
2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review Audi A8 L Chauffeur
2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review McLaren P1 by MSO
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe
2015 Renault KWID review Renault KWID
2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance
Skoda Superb Combi official pictures Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
Fiat Aegea revealed Fiat Aegea revealed
Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
Audi Q3 gets off-road look Audi Q3 gets off-road look
Home Porsche news / 2015 Porsche carsPorsche autocenterPorsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production wallpaper
Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production

1280x785

 Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production

1280x631
Porsche 911 Turbo S by Prototype Production

1280x853