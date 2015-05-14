Porsche has made a name from manufacturing spectacular vehicles. Not only a great number of fans are keen on Porsche branded cars, but tuning companies are, too. Prototype production is the last tuning company that has set eyes on the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The first and most spectacular thing Prototype Production did was to upgrade the engine of the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The six-cylinder 3.8-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine has been upgraded to output 604 PS (444 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque, and this is definitely a significant increase compared to the standard 911 Turbo S which generates 560 PS (412 kW) and 700 Nm (750 Nm with overboost).

The Porsche 911 Turbo S also gets a set of NEMESIS Limited Edition 50 alloys, sized 21 inches and shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport 245/30 ZR21 front and 305/25 ZR21 rear rubbers. A custom stainless steel exhaust system with two valves and 200 cells sports cats is also available. Prototype Production also used several matte carbon accents to make the cabin more inspiring.