After a series of teasers, Renault has finally revealed their newly fresh model, the Renault KWID. At first, it was thought to receive the name Kayou, but it seems the French officials have decided to sell it globally with the name KWID, the same name that the concept had back in 2014.

The Renault KWID uses the CMF-A platform developed in collaboration with Nissan and receives the shape of a hatchback with crossover influences such as the plastic body cladding and a jacked up suspension offering a nice 180mm ground clearance. The vehicle is 3.68 meters long and 1.58 meters wide and features a simple but functional inside with a seven-inch touchscreen display and a digital instrument. The manufacturer claims that the KWID has the biggest interior space and trunk capacity in its class.

The Renault KWID is powered by a rather small 0.8-liter engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox which will enable the car to have great fuel consumption. India will be KWID's most important market, but the crossover will also be sold in other countries and it might receive even a Renault-Dacia badge for the European markets. The KWID will enter sales in India later this year with a price tag between $4,700 and $6,275.