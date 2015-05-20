2015 Renault KWID review and pictures

Posted on Wednesday, 20 May 2015 , 18:05:50 byDan

Filed under RenaultEuropeanCrossovers/CUVsPricingDacia

Renault KWID

After a series of teasers, Renault has finally revealed their newly fresh model, the Renault KWID. At first, it was thought to receive the name Kayou, but it seems the French officials have decided to sell it globally with the name KWID, the same name that the concept had back in 2014.


The Renault KWID uses the CMF-A platform developed in collaboration with Nissan and receives the shape of a hatchback with crossover influences such as the plastic body cladding and a jacked up suspension offering a nice 180mm ground clearance. The vehicle is 3.68 meters long and 1.58 meters wide and features a simple but functional inside with a seven-inch touchscreen display and a digital instrument. The manufacturer claims that the KWID has the biggest interior space and trunk capacity in its class.


The Renault KWID is powered by a rather small 0.8-liter engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox which will enable the car to have great fuel consumption. India will be KWID's most important market, but the crossover will also be sold in other countries and it might receive even a Renault-Dacia badge for the European markets. The KWID will enter sales in India later this year with a price tag between $4,700 and $6,275.


Related

Car specs
Renault KWID
Renault Espace Facelift
Renaultsport Clio Renault F1 Team R27
Renault Clio Sport Luxe
Renault Wind CC Coupe Convertible
Twingo by Renault Sport
Renault Laguna Facelift
Renault Duster facelift
Renault Talisman
Renault Alpine No36 for Le Mans
Latest Cars & News
2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review Audi A8 L Chauffeur
2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review McLaren P1 by MSO
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe
2015 Renault KWID review Renault KWID
2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance
Skoda Superb Combi official pictures Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
Fiat Aegea revealed Fiat Aegea revealed
Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
Audi Q3 gets off-road look Audi Q3 gets off-road look
Home Renault news / 2015 Renault carsRenault autocenterRenault KWID wallpaper
Renault KWID

1600x984

 Renault KWID

1600x902
Renault KWID

1600x2500

 Renault KWID

1600x771
Renault KWID

1600x1200

 Renault KWID

1600x807