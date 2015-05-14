The event that is currently taken place at Worthersee attracts the sight of every auto fan in the world. One of the stars there is a new concept car, the Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept.
The Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept is inspired by the Fabia R5 rally car. It is distinguished by an aggressive exterior with a new front bumper, a blacked out grille and a set of 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped around Michelin rubbers. At the back of the vehicle, we can notice muscular fenders, carbon fiber mirrors, a center-mounted exhaust and a massive rear wing.
The Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept has a nice interior, too. It features a digital instrument cluster, a roll cage and an Alcantara-wrapped Sparco steering wheel, as well as other elements. The combi is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that works linked to a five-speed sequential transmission and all-wheel drive system.
|
Related
|
Car specs
|Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept
|Skoda Fabia GreenLine
|Skoda Fabia Scout
|Skoda Fabia RS 2000 design concept
|Skoda Fabia vRS / Fabia Combi vRS
|Skoda Octavia III Combi
|Skoda Rapid Spaceback Red and Grey Collection
|Skoda S2000 Rally Concept
|Skoda Octavia RS TDI PD Engine
|Skoda Fabia Scout
|Latest
|Cars & News
|2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review
|2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review
|2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review
|2015 Renault KWID review
|2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review
|Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
|BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
|Fiat Aegea revealed
|Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
|Audi Q3 gets off-road look