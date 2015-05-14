The event that is currently taken place at Worthersee attracts the sight of every auto fan in the world. One of the stars there is a new concept car, the Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept.

The Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept is inspired by the Fabia R5 rally car. It is distinguished by an aggressive exterior with a new front bumper, a blacked out grille and a set of 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels wrapped around Michelin rubbers. At the back of the vehicle, we can notice muscular fenders, carbon fiber mirrors, a center-mounted exhaust and a massive rear wing.

The Skoda Fabia R5 Combi concept has a nice interior, too. It features a digital instrument cluster, a roll cage and an Alcantara-wrapped Sparco steering wheel, as well as other elements. The combi is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that works linked to a five-speed sequential transmission and all-wheel drive system.