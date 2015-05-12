2015 Toyota Verso Trend Plus review and pictures

Posted on Tuesday, 12 May 2015 , 15:05:09 byAlina

Filed under ToyotaAsianJapanesePricing

Toyota Verso Trend Plus

Toyota has just introduced the Verso Trend Plus version on the U.K. market. First of all, you should know that it will be priced from £17,770 for the base Active five-seat model while the cheapest seven-seat configuration money can buy costs £18,300. But this money includes a great variety of options.


The Toyota Verso Trend Plus features leather upholstery for the first and second rows of seats, aTouch 2 touchscreen infotainment system with support for satellite navigation, DAB radio, Bluetooth and online services. The standard version is equipped with a rearview camera and a brand new set of 17-inch alloy wheels. There are also seven airbags, power windows, front fog lamps, rear privacy glass, dual-zone AC, front parking sensors and fold-down seatback tables for the passengers on the second row. For some extra pounds the client can opt for seven-spoke 16-inch alloys of the Verso Icon which can be had with a new Tidal Blue body paint. All Verso versions have a standard space-saver spare wheel, with the exception of the models equipped with the optional panoramic roof.


The Toyota Verso Trend Plus is available with three Euro 6-compliant options as it follows: 132 bhp 1.6 and 147 bhp 1.8 Valvematic gasoline units, as well as a more economical 112 bhp 1.6 D-4D diesel engine. A six-speed manual gearbox is available for the 1.6 engines while the 1.8 is linked to a Multidrive S CVT. So this is the Trend Plus version of the Toyota, and we might say it has plenty to offer.


Toyota Verso Trend Plus

