Toyota has just introduced the Verso Trend Plus version on the U.K. market. First of all, you should know that it will be priced from £17,770 for the base Active five-seat model while the cheapest seven-seat configuration money can buy costs £18,300. But this money includes a great variety of options.

The Toyota Verso Trend Plus features leather upholstery for the first and second rows of seats, aTouch 2 touchscreen infotainment system with support for satellite navigation, DAB radio, Bluetooth and online services. The standard version is equipped with a rearview camera and a brand new set of 17-inch alloy wheels. There are also seven airbags, power windows, front fog lamps, rear privacy glass, dual-zone AC, front parking sensors and fold-down seatback tables for the passengers on the second row. For some extra pounds the client can opt for seven-spoke 16-inch alloys of the Verso Icon which can be had with a new Tidal Blue body paint. All Verso versions have a standard space-saver spare wheel, with the exception of the models equipped with the optional panoramic roof.

The Toyota Verso Trend Plus is available with three Euro 6-compliant options as it follows: 132 bhp 1.6 and 147 bhp 1.8 Valvematic gasoline units, as well as a more economical 112 bhp 1.6 D-4D diesel engine. A six-speed manual gearbox is available for the 1.6 engines while the 1.8 is linked to a Multidrive S CVT. So this is the Trend Plus version of the Toyota, and we might say it has plenty to offer.