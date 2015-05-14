Posted on Thursday, 14 May 2015 , 18:05:28 byAngela
Filed under VolkswagenEuropeanGermanConceptsHatchbacks
The Worthersee Tour in Reifnitz, Austria is the largest gathering of VAG enthusiasts in the world. For more than two decades, this charming lakeside village has hosted millions of enthusiasts, who come to appreciate the most innovative and trendsetting VWs and Audis in Europe. This year, one of the stars is the Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept has been realized with the help of 13 apprentices from Wolfsburg and Sitech Sitztechnik. The one-off model is based on the Golf GTI Performance and is distinguished by a Daytona Grey Metallic and R-Yellow Pearl exterior with handcrafted tailpipes. Inside the cabin we can notice Recaro front sport seats, yellow contrast stitching and leather or Alcantara upholstery. There is also an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, updated trim and yellow accents, as well as a 3,500 watt audio system made of eight speakers and three subwoofers. All these can be controlled by a tablet.
The Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI engine which has received a new intercooler, an optimized ECU and a carbon fiber air box. Because of these changes, the engine produces 395 PS (290 kW) and 487 Nm (359 lb-ft) of torque. The hatchback turns out to be quite a nice experiment.
|
Related
|
Car specs
|Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept
|232HP Volkswagen Golf GTI 35 Edition
|MTM Golf VI GTD
|Volkswagen Golf VI - First pictures
|Volkswagen Golf VII R by MTM
|Volkswagen Connected Golf concept
|Volkswagen Golf VII by Caractere Automobile and JMS
|Volkswagen Golf R by ABT
|Volkswagen up! and Golf VII
|Volkswagen Golf VII GTD
|Latest
|Cars & News
|2015 Audi A8 L Chauffeur review
|2015 McLaren P1 by MSO review
|2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe review
|2015 Renault KWID review
|2015 300PS MINI JCW by Krumm-Performance review
|Skoda Superb Combi official pictures
|BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage introduced
|Fiat Aegea revealed
|Volvo V40 Carbon gets a Polestar upgrade
|Audi Q3 gets off-road look