2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept review and pictures

Posted on Thursday, 14 May 2015 , 18:05:28 byAngela

The Worthersee Tour in Reifnitz, Austria is the largest gathering of VAG enthusiasts in the world. For more than two decades, this charming lakeside village has hosted millions of enthusiasts, who come to appreciate the most innovative and trendsetting VWs and Audis in Europe. This year, one of the stars is the Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept.


The Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept has been realized with the help of 13 apprentices from Wolfsburg and Sitech Sitztechnik. The one-off model is based on the Golf GTI Performance and is distinguished by a Daytona Grey Metallic and R-Yellow Pearl exterior with handcrafted tailpipes. Inside the cabin we can notice Recaro front sport seats, yellow contrast stitching and leather or Alcantara upholstery. There is also an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, updated trim and yellow accents, as well as a 3,500 watt audio system made of eight speakers and three subwoofers. All these can be controlled by a tablet.


The Volkswagen Golf GTI Dark Shine concept is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI engine which has received a new intercooler, an optimized ECU and a carbon fiber air box.  Because of these changes, the engine produces 395 PS (290 kW) and 487 Nm (359 lb-ft) of torque. The hatchback turns out to be quite a nice experiment.


