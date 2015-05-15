2015 Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition review and pictures

Posted on Friday, 15 May 2015

Filed under VolkswagenEuropeanGermanWagon

Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition

If we take a look at the news coming from Worthersee these days, we’ll definitely notice that Volkswagen has done a great job in preparing for this event. Among the great number of vehicles exhibited we can also find the VW Golf Variant Biturbo Edition.


We can say that the Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition is also an experiment as it was created by 14 apprentices from Zwickau. This one-off model is eye-grabbing with its Alor Blue exterior paint with Deep Black pearl body stripes. The wagon is distinguished by a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system and a set of five-spoke alloy wheels.


The Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition is equipped with black leather sports seats with blue bolsters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, gloss black trim and a premium audio system, as well as an extendable cargo deck and an airbrushed roof liner with a map of Saxony that highlights Volkswagen production sites in Chemnitz, Dresden and Zwickau.


The Volkswagen Golf Variant Biturbo Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter biturbo diesel engine that outputs 240 PS (176 kW) and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque.  This works linked to a DSG transmission and a 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. The vehicle looks pretty attractive.


