Chevrolet is becoming more and more of a name in the auto field, not only when it comes to American trucks, but it also gains more terrain in the sedan and hatchback segments. And precisely for the first one, the company has just introduced the 2016 Chevrolet Impala Midnight Edition.

The 2016 Chevrolet Impala Midnight Edition has been previewed by the Impala Blackout Concept. The stylish sedan features a Jet Black exterior, body color mirrors and a set of 19-inch aluminum wheels with black accents. The vehicle is also distinguished by a blacked out grille, black bow tie emblems and a black rear spoiler.

The 2016 Chevrolet Impala Midnight Edition will be available for purchase starting this summer and it will be sold on1LT, 2LT and LTZ variants with price tags varying from $995 to $1,595. We should say that the Impala Midnight Edition will be available with two powertrains: the standard 2.5L iVLC with stop/start technology and a 3.6L V-6 that is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in the segment.