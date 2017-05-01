2017 Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty review and pictures

Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty

One model of Ford F-250 XLT just received an upgrade from TOPO of TS DESIGN. The model in discussion has been shown at SEMA Motor Show last year.


The car received new wheels - a set of 26-inch Forgiato Sincro, a lower suspension and the paint is custom also. Even we don't expect to see very often such kind of cars tuned this Ford F-250 XLT doesn't looks ugly at all.


We must admin that the widebody kit gives a plus of personality to the driver when he goes in a trip.


