Buick Enclave was introduced only 9 year ago, in 2008. The model was presented as big version of Chevrolet Traverse. Soon after its debut Enclave knew the success on the American market and also in China where the car was a big hit at that time.


The second version which will be available on the market from 2018. The car which was presented during the 2017 New York Auto Show use few of shapes from the Avenit and Avista concepts. The new Buick Enclave is the model which tries to make from Buick an even more luxury brand.


Technical specifications tell us that the car will use a 9-speed transmission and will have a torque of 260Nm at 280 rpm while the engine power is of 302HP at 6800 rpm. It uses an 3.6L engine and it is available to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds so you can say anything except that this car is not moving fast.


